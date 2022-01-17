Exploiting a small-cap value play

One of my favourite stockpicking strategies is to target small-cap companies before they issue pre-close trading announcements. This may seem risky given the potential for bad news to emerge and hit the share price. So, to mitigate risk, I seek out companies that are likely to report ‘good news’ stories and ones the market is failing to recognise in the current rating.

A prime example is BP Marsh & Partners (BPM: 322p), an Aim-traded insurance sector investment company that has produced a 299 per cent total return (including dividends of 30.78p) since I first suggested buying the shares, at 88p ('Hyper value small-cap buy', 22 Jan 2012). That’s because investors are underestimating the strong likelihood of another positive announcement when the company releases a pre-close trading update early next month for the financial year to 31 January 2022.

Since I initiated coverage a decade ago, the company’s net asset value (NAV) per share has risen by 151 per cent and I believe that BP Marsh is highly likely to deliver decent growth in its last reported NAV of £155m (430.4p a share). The 25 per cent share price discount to NAV fails to acknowledge this possibility.