/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How much can I afford to take from my investments?

This investor needs to cover most of her living expenses by drawing on her investments
How much can I afford to take from my investments?
January 18, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Ben Yearsley
  • This investor needs to cover living expenses of about £40,000 a year and also wants to make financial gifts to her children
  • Her aim of an annual total return of 10 per cent a year is unrealistic
  • She could simplify her investments by holding a global equities tracker fund alongside a few active funds
Reader Portfolio
Jane 60
Description

Isa, Sipp and general investment account invested in funds and direct shareholdings, cash, holiday rental business, residential property

Objectives

Cover living expenses, mortgage payments, business expenses and youngest child's university expenses, in total about £40,000 a year; give children £100,000 for deposits to buy home, give assets to family tax-efficiently, cover possible care costs, take 2-3 per cent a year from investments – at least £50,000 a year for next 13 years, 10 per cent annual total return, manage own investments and reduce costs of investing, minimise time spent managing investments

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Jane is age 60, divorced, and has five children between the ages of 19 and 35. She lives off income from her investments and a holiday rental business abroad, which made a turnover of €28,034 (£23,408) in its first year of trading in 2020. The business is valued at €650,000 and has a fixed-rate mortgage of about €434,000 due to end in September 2035. Jane makes monthly repayments of €2,941. Her own home is worth about £2m and mortgage-free.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data