Bargain shares: Primed for a strong recovery

Annual pre-tax profit of £0.56m and earnings per share (EPS) of 1.2p in the 12 months to September 2021

Net cash of £13m and undrawn £10m credit facility

Analysts forecast annual dividend of 6.2p from EPS of 12.4p in 2021/22 financial year

Middlesbrough-based Ramsdens (RFX:161p), a financial services group whose main activities encompass foreign-currency exchange, retail jewellery, pawnbroking and a precious metals buying and selling service, has delivered a resilient trading performance and is placed to deliver a strong profit recovery in the 2021/22 financial year.

The effects of two national lockdowns and restrictions on foreign travel were always going to impact trading by reducing footfall in store, dampening demand for purchases of foreign currency, and in the absence of places to spend their money it also enabled pawnbroking customers to pay down debt. These headwinds are now set to turn into tailwinds.