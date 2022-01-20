How to find the real value in US shares

Sticking to trackers means getting caught in bubbles

Value means finding overlooked but cash-rich companies

It has always been hard not to be awed by the United States. When I went there on family holidays in the 1990s, the rather sleepy county town we had left behind in the UK seemed like a throwback to the age of steam. We saw cities of gleaming glass, drive-in banks and restaurants, and enormous roads filled with cars that had bonnets like the decks of aircraft carriers.

It seemed a curious case of déjà vu then, when the search for 'non-branded' US shares led me far away into the heartland of US industry and commerce. Looking in-depth at the US market for ideas for our regular look at companies feels very much like standing on the edge of a vast frontier. But with the right discipline and focus, a UK investor can find value and opportunity on the other side of the Atlantic.