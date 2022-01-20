Keywords: gaming boom without the bust

Covid-19 has further expanded the ubiquity of video games. After all, many of us found little else to do when locked up in our homes for chunks of the last two years. In 2020, global gaming industry revenue grew a fifth to $175bn (£128bn) and is on track to hit $219bn by 2024, according to forecasts from industry analysts New Zoo.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Video game market is growing

Takes on less risk than video game developers

International presence is a moat

Highly cash generative Bear points Machine learning is a threat

Shares trade on a high multiple

Despite this expansion, a rising tide hasn’t lifted all game developer boats. This month, for example, Aim-traded Frontier Developments (FDEV) posted a £1.3m operating loss for its half year to November, having made £6.9m the year before. Some underwhelming releases in 2021, and weak sales of its new Jurassic World game amid tough competition from other “highly anticipated” titles were to blame.