Bargain shares: On the results and M&A beat

One of the strongest drivers of share prices is positive earnings momentum.

Liverpool-based Anexo (ANX:146p), a provider of a litigation claims processing focused on the recovery of credit hire and repair costs for impecunious non-fault motorists involved in road traffic accidents, fits the bill. Analysts not only upgraded full-year earnings estimates ahead of the half-year results last September, but a bullish pre-close update has prompted low double-digit earnings per share (EPS) upgrades to 16.7p, 19.9p and 20.6p for the 2021 to 2023 financial years, too.

A sustained recovery in Anexo’s core credit hire division (driven by strong growth in motorcycle courier market and withdrawal of rivals due to Covid), and the reopening of courts (which has enabled faster settlement of claims) means both units are trading well ahead of previous runs rates. The group is also actively engaged with 15,000 claimants who are pursuing claims against German carmaker VW in relation to the emissions scandal. Panmure Gordon estimate these claims could generate £16m of operating profit for Anexo, a sum that’s not embedded in forecasts for the £172m market capitalisation company.