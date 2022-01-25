PCF's recovery potential revealed

· Net loans and advance down slightly to £425m · New business originations a fifth lower at £122.9m · Less than 4 per cent of portfolio in forbearance at 31 March 2021 · Interim pre-tax profit halves to £1.2m due to sharp rise in cost-to-income ratio

Shares in Aim-traded specialist bank PCF (PCF:15p) finally returned to trading this week, having been suspended since last summer (‘PCF’s financial control failings exposed’, 28 June 2021).

Previous management’s failure to properly report PCF’s exposure from funding provided by PCF Bank to its wholly owned subsidiary Azule led to an Independent Review that also identified several deficiencies and failures in PCF Bank's financial control and reporting function. It has been a tortuous process for the new management team to put in place the requisite reporting and compliance procedures as part of the overall remediation process. It has come at a cost, too.