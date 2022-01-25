Pennant’s recovery on track

Named key supplier by Boeing in connection with the “Major Programme”

Contract worth £9m in revenue across three years

Pennant (PEN:35p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, has been named as a key supplier by Boeing in connection with the “Major Programme” the UK company had highlighted in early December.

Analysts at brokerage WH Ireland expect that the £9m contract will be spread over three years. Pennant will supply simulated training systems for the British Army’s new 50 Apache AH-64E helicopter fleet as part of Boeing’s contract with the UK’s Ministry of Defence.