Four growth shares going for a song

As the manager of Vanguard’s Windsor fund between 1964 and 1995, John Neff presided over some turbulent financial market episodes. But a disciplined approach to stock selection helped the famous US investor return an average of 13.7 per cent a year, versus 10.6 per cent from the S&P 500.

Thanks to the miracle of compounding, that outperformance meant that anyone who stuck with Neff throughout his Windsor career would have made more than double the returns on offer from the world’s premier blue-chip index. In short, Neff’s investment style – which can be summed up as the hunt for growth stocks at fair prices – is worth paying attention to.

This month will mark 10 years since we started running a screen based on Neff’s principles. Though recent form has been middling at best, a brilliantly consistent run in the first half of the decade means the screen is still up since inception, having posted a total return of 172 per cent versus 109 per cent from its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index.