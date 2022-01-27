/
How to avoid pension scams

New regulations aim to clamp down on fraud, but savers are still at risk
January 27, 2022
By Oliver Telling and Dan Jones
  • Lawmakers have been slow to act, so investors must be on their toes
  • Serious investors, as well as the unsuspecting, may be at risk

Pension scams have been making headlines with increasing regularity over the past half-decade, but for experienced investors the risk can still feel distant. For all the sympathy afforded to victims, there is a tendency to think 'it wouldn’t happen to me'. That belies the fact that investment frauds are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and increasingly hard to spot.

The risks have risen over the past two years, during which time Britons have frequently been asked to stay at home. That has played into the hands of the criminals whose activity was already increasingly focused on online scams of various stripes.

