Ideas Farm: Corrections and clarifications

This week, the S&P 500 entered correction territory

Is this the start of a wider bear market?

On 4 January, the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time high of 4818. Shortly after the US market opened on Monday, it sank below 4336. And with that, the world’s most widely followed blue-chip index had fallen more than 10 per cent from its most recent peak, and officially entered ‘correction’ territory.

At the time of writing, the market had pared back some of those losses. But there’s no denying that after three of the all-time strongest years for US equities, things are suddenly looking downbeat.