Prime targets

Can analysts’ share price targets – both conventional and outlandish – help investors think more carefully about company valuations?
January 27, 2022

Price targets are among the simplest of investing metrics, but lots can be learned from the way in which they are constructed – and from the outliers in the analyst community who create them. 

Most simply put, a price target refers to an expected future price for an asset or security. In the stock market, and from the pens of analysts, this is typically expressed over a 12-month time horizon.

Let’s take the UK’s largest listed company as an example. Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) ‘B’ shares trade at £18.45, compared with an average broker price target of £23.58. This so-called ‘upside’ – the premium to the current market price where analysts see Shell’s fair value, and which they expect it to reach in the next year – has narrowed in recent months, but it is still a considerable 28 per cent higher than the current price.

