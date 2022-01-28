Back a high yielder on the upgrade

2021 pre-tax profit and EPS estimates upgraded 14 per cent to £10.4m and 9p

Second half-year dividend of 3p declared to lift annual payout to 5p a share

2022 forecasts imply 22 per cent earnings growth and 30 per cent dividend growth

RBG (RBGP:128p), a professional services group, has released an eye-catching pre-close trading update that prompted analysts to push through 14 per cent earnings upgrades. The group’s activities encompass one of London’s mid-tier law firms (Rosenblatt and Memery Capital), a nascent litigation funding arm LionFish and successful sell-side corporate finance boutique Convex Capital. Trading has been robust across the board.

The acquisition of Memery Crystal in May 2021 has diversified the legal services division into non-contentious areas of law, enhanced its scale (139 fee earners) and ability to win new mandates across dispute resolution (around half of revenue). It has also added real estate and corporate client work, such as IPOs, to the enhanced client offering, both segments being in high demand last year.