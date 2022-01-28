What is the best way to draw income from our retirement funds?

These investors want £27,000 a year from their investments They could do this by holding higher-yielding investments Or they could hold growth focused ones and sell chunks of them

Reader Portfolio John and his wife 68 and 65 Description Sipp and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. Objectives Tax efficient income of £27,000 a year from investments, average annual total return of 6% plus, fund possible future care costs, leave assets to children, rationalise investments so that they require little maintenance. Portfolio type Investing for income

John is age 68 and his wife is 65. He earns about £20,000 a year from a consultancy role but this could stop in the near future. He also receives State Pension of about £9,000 a year and his wife will start to receive it this year.