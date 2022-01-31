How likely is my pension to hit the LTA and what should I do about it?

The freeze in the pensions Lifetime Allowance limit means that more pensions pot values are likely to go above it But there are a number of reasons why it makes sense to keep contributing to your pension The level of the charges for breaches depend on how you take the excess

Last autumn the government reported that the total value of pensions Lifetime Allowance charges it received in the 2019 to 2020 tax year was £342m – a 21 per cent increase on the previous year. A total 8,510 charges were reported by pension schemes through Accounting for Tax returns for the tax year ended 2020, up from under 1,000 a decade earlier. And it is likely that the numbers will continue to rise as the pensions Lifetime Allowance has been frozen at £1,073,100 until April 2026, at the same time as the latest UK inflation figure hit 5.1 per cent. If, for example, inflation averages at 3 per cent between now and 2026, assets worth almost £135,000 could breach the pensions Lifetime Allowance limit in four years' time that wouldn't have, if the Lifetime Allowance had continued to rise with inflation.