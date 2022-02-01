Tandem’s value opportunity

2021 pre-tax profit slightly ahead of market forecasts

Annual revenue up 10 per cent to £40.9mn

Birmingham-based Tandem (TND:530p), a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility equipment has delivered another year of profitable growth that will outpace house broker Cenkos Securities’ forecast of 15 per cent higher pre-tax profit of £4.6mn.

On this basis, expect EPS of 74.7p to support a slightly higher payout of 9p, implying the shares are rated on a miserly price/earnings (PE) ratio of seven, less than half the rating of its peer group. That’s a harsh rating considering the multiple demand drivers behind the performance and the fact that Tandem’s gross margin appears to have held up remarkably well in the face of higher input costs, shipping and transport rates.