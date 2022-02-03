/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas farm

Ideas Farm: Portfolio diversityification

Can ESG investing expand into harder-to-measure fields?
Ideas Farm: Portfolio diversityification
February 3, 2022
  • The ‘E’ does a lot of ESG’s heavy lifting
  • A new fund aims to address ‘S’
  • Lots of idea-generating content

To some, the explosion in interest in ESG investing in recent years is a sign of the arrival, however belated, of “stakeholder capitalism”.

In the words of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum and the recent author of a chunky book on the topic, stakeholder capitalism “requires businesses to think beyond their direct, primary interests and to include the concerns of employees and their communities in their decision making”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data