Ideas Farm: Portfolio diversityification

- The ‘E’ does a lot of ESG’s heavy lifting
- A new fund aims to address ‘S’
- Lots of idea-generating content
To some, the explosion in interest in ESG investing in recent years is a sign of the arrival, however belated, of “stakeholder capitalism”.
In the words of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum and the recent author of a chunky book on the topic, stakeholder capitalism “requires businesses to think beyond their direct, primary interests and to include the concerns of employees and their communities in their decision making”.