Ideas Farm: Portfolio diversityification

The ‘E’ does a lot of ESG’s heavy lifting

A new fund aims to address ‘S’

Lots of idea-generating content

To some, the explosion in interest in ESG investing in recent years is a sign of the arrival, however belated, of “stakeholder capitalism”.

In the words of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum and the recent author of a chunky book on the topic, stakeholder capitalism “requires businesses to think beyond their direct, primary interests and to include the concerns of employees and their communities in their decision making”.