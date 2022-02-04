/
What's the best way to transition from rental income to investment income?

This investor wants to sell his rental properties and generate income from investments
What's the best way to transition from rental income to investment income?
February 4, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Tom Parkes
  • This investor wants to sell his rental properties, and reinvest in funds and shares with the aim of eventually generating an annual income of £45,000
  • If he sells the properties over several years he could offset some of the CGT due against his annual allowance for this
  • He should invest the money realised from the sales in tax-efficient accounts such as Isas
Reader Portfolio
Dennis 54
Description

Sipp and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. 

Objectives

Pay off mortgage on main home; dispose of rental properties and invest proceeds; £12,000 a year annual income from investments starting in five years, rising to £45,000 a year within six to 10 years

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Dennis is age 54 and earns £35,000 a year income from buy-to-let properties. His home is worth about £1.3mn and has an interest only mortgage of £308,000. He also owns four buy-to-let properties worth about £1.4m in total and have interest only mortgages against them of £421,000.

