Targeting high-yielding property to hedge off inflation risk

What astounds me is not that inflation has reared its ugly head, all the ingredients were in place to create an inflation shock nine months ago as I noted at the time (‘Lock into an inflation-protected high yield, 7 May 2021). Booming commodity and energy prices, labour market shortages, rising supply chain costs, higher food prices and a post lockdown boom which delivered 6.9 per cent projected UK GDP growth in 2021, are just some of the inflationary factors at work.

No, what is truly astonishing is the failure of the UK monetary authorities to make a pre-emptive strike to take some of the heat out of the economy to dampen demand. When the governor of the Bank of England pleas with workers not to demand high wage settlements, you know that the interest rate setters are woefully behind the curve. It’s not rocket science. Freed of lockdown restrictions, it was only reasonable to expect the velocity of money, a key driver of inflation, to pick up as cashed-up consumers started to spend again, a point I made last May.

I also suggested that one way to play higher inflation expectations is to invest in hard assets, noting the attractions of high-yielding property.