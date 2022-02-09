Lower-risk, market-beating value stocks

Are share prices, to use the academic jargon of financial theory, on a random walk? In other words, do past trends in equity markets tell us nothing about future trends? And if so, does this mean any attempt to predict prices based on current market information is ultimately futile?

Jim O’Shaughnessy thinks not (as does, it should be noted, most of the active fund industry, albeit for different reasons). Since the 1990s, the famed investor has argued that we can do better than monkeys throwing darts at a list of stocks. Based on his analysis of decades of data, O’Shaughnessy points to good evidence that the US market consistently rewards certain attributes, such as stocks with low price-to-sales ratios, while punishing others, such as stocks with high price-to-sales ratios.

By applying these observations to stock selection in a consistent and disciplined fashion, O’Shaughnessy explains, investors can beat the market over time.