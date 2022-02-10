Ideas Farm: Assume the disposition

Amazon shares always go up

How will investors react if they don’t?

Lots of idea-generating content

For some time now, job boards have told the story. There were the competitor-gazumping £3,000 sign-on bonuses at some of its UK warehouses in the Christmas run-in. Then, last week, came the launch of 1,500 apprenticeships in 2022, adding to the 25,000 permanent roles created last year. Across the pond, where Amazon (US:AMZN) has nearly 1mn staff, the US Labour department raised its 2021 estimate for warehousing and storage jobs by 200,000.

It’s all evidence, as if any more were needed, that we live in an Amazon economy. Want to boost local jobs, or national productivity? Then outsource the problem to the conglomerate. When, in 2017, Amazon called for bids to house its second headquarters, mayors of cities across the US threw themselves at the feet of Jeff Bezos. Voracious growth – in the top line, share price or whatever industry Amazon wants to disrupt next – has long felt like a Prime delivery guarantee.