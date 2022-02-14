Investment trust portfolio: Navigating turbulent waters

The column last month (‘Maintaining investment discipline’, 14 January) reminded readers that the portfolios’ adoption of an increasingly defensive posture over the past year or so, while also reducing their exposure to ‘growth’ investments relative to ‘value’, was in part because increased market volatility was expected. This has been illustrated recently by the extent the investment trust sector has underperformed wider markets as discounts have widened. More volatility should be expected. This will test investors’ nerve as to whether such volatility presents a buying opportunity, and also the robustness of those portfolios seeking diversification.

Difficult times

It is unlikely that markets will settle in the short term, given the variables at large. We see stretched valuations in certain sectors even after recent falls, market leadership still being decided, central governments’ response to rising inflation (which is now finally accepted to be less transitory than originally thought), the corresponding increase in the number of expected interest rate rises, the possibility of quantitative easing (QE) being wound down, and increasing geopolitical tensions, are just some of the issues markets will have to grapple with this year. There are others, including rising labour costs and climate change.