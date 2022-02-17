2021 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review

My 2021 Bargain Share Portfolio has delivered a healthy 23.8 per cent total return to date, a respectable outcome given that the portfolio is full of Aim-traded small-cap companies and the FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index declined 8.5 per cent during the same 53-week holding period. The portfolio outperformed its benchmark FTSE All-Share index by four percentage points, too.
|2021 Bargain Shares Portfolio Performance
|Company name
|TIDM
|Market
|Opening offer price 05.02.21
|Bid price 09.02.22
|Dividends
|Percentage change (%)
|Vietnam Holding*
|VNH
|Main
|201.4p
|322p
|0.0p
|71.0%
|Duke Royalty
|DUKE
|Aim
|29p
|41p
|2.25p
|49.1%
|San Leon Energy
|SLE
|Aim
|27.5p
|40.75p
|0.0p
|48.2%
|Wynnstay
|WYN
|Aim
|424p
|560p
|15.0p
|35.6%
|Ramsdens
|RFX
|Aim
|142.8p
|173p
|0.0p
|21.1%
|Canadian General Investments
|CGI
|Main
|3,611c
|4,282c
|88c
|21.0%
|Springfield Properties
|SPR
|Aim
|135.6p
|148p
|5.75p
|13.4%
|Anexo
|ANX
|Aim
|136.9p
|147p
|1.5p
|8.5%
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap
|DSM
|Main
|69p
|70p
|0.8p
|2.6%
|Arix Bioscience
|ARIX
|Main
|177p
|119p
|0.0p
|-32.8%
|Average
|23.8%
|FTSE All-Share Total Return
|7,135
|8,518
|19.4%
|FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return
|1,384
|1,267
|-8.5%
*Simon recommended tendering 30 per cent of holdings in Vietnam Holdings at US$4.4528 (322.3p) a share, and tendering 3.9 per cent in the excess application ('Exploiting a tender offer', 4 August 2021), with a view to buying back the tendered shares at the lower market price (284p offer price on 13 and 14 September 2021) when the cash distribution was made during the week of 13 September 2021. Total return reflects these transactions, which have reduced the entry point to 188.3p a share.
Source: London Stock Exchange