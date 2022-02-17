/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

IBT spies the bottom for beaten-up biotech

After a torrid year for biotech stocks, shrewd investors can pick up bargains. But risks abound
IBT spies the bottom for beaten-up biotech
February 17, 2022

“The harsh truth is that investing in a small or even medium-sized biotech company is a lot like gambling in Las Vegas,” wrote journalist Robert Langreth several years ago in Forbes magazine. “You are either going to win big or lose big and – short of a true medical breakthrough – it is almost impossible to predict in advance what will happen.” 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Attractive valuations
  • Possibility of M&A pick up
  • Experienced management team
  • Focus on later-stage biotech
Bear points
  • Interest rate and liquidity headwinds
  • Relatively high trust fees
  • Gearing adds risk (and potential reward)

In recent months, investors have not lacked for reminders of biotechnology’s inherent risks, after speculative bets on the sector during 2020’s flurry of vaccine-induced optimism unwound. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), a key benchmark for the US-dominated sector, fell 24 per cent in the year to 11 February, with losses among many small cap biotech companies significantly steeper. Indeed, within the index there are around 60 stocks whose share prices trade more than 70 per cent below where they were just 12 months ago. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data