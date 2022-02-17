IBT spies the bottom for beaten-up biotech

“The harsh truth is that investing in a small or even medium-sized biotech company is a lot like gambling in Las Vegas,” wrote journalist Robert Langreth several years ago in Forbes magazine. “You are either going to win big or lose big and – short of a true medical breakthrough – it is almost impossible to predict in advance what will happen.”

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Attractive valuations

Possibility of M&A pick up

Experienced management team

Focus on later-stage biotech Bear points Interest rate and liquidity headwinds

Relatively high trust fees

Gearing adds risk (and potential reward)

In recent months, investors have not lacked for reminders of biotechnology’s inherent risks, after speculative bets on the sector during 2020’s flurry of vaccine-induced optimism unwound. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), a key benchmark for the US-dominated sector, fell 24 per cent in the year to 11 February, with losses among many small cap biotech companies significantly steeper. Indeed, within the index there are around 60 stocks whose share prices trade more than 70 per cent below where they were just 12 months ago.