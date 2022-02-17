Ideas Farm: Solid as a BlackRock

Since its IPO, few shares have matched BlackRock

Are equity markets made now in its image?

If you could travel back in time to 1 October 1999 and put your money on one stock, which would have made you the biggest total return in the years since?

A scan of the period’s leading performers in both the US and UK reveals some familiar names. Anyone who intuitively thought of the world’s largest company Apple (US:AAPL) or chip maker NVIDIA (US:NVDA) would have correctly identified the third and second best bets, respectively.