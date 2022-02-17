/
Kenmare on the road to riches

The titanium miner has more growth ahead following the mega-move that was finished early last year
February 17, 2022

These pages leave little room for the ponderous pace and meticulous detail of slow-moving documentaries. If they did, this article would be devoted to Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) $127mn (£94mn) shift of its 7,000-tonne wet concentrator plant (WCP), 23km away, along a new purpose-built, extra-wide road. 

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points

Record production levels

Long-term ilmenite market tightness

Shares at a discount to book value

Free cash flow margin forecast to widen

Bear points

Ilmenite demand is opaque and could fall

Another $100mn project on the way

