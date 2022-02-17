Kenmare on the road to riches

These pages leave little room for the ponderous pace and meticulous detail of slow-moving documentaries. If they did, this article would be devoted to Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) $127mn (£94mn) shift of its 7,000-tonne wet concentrator plant (WCP), 23km away, along a new purpose-built, extra-wide road.
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
Record production levels
Long-term ilmenite market tightness
Shares at a discount to book value
Free cash flow margin forecast to widen
Bear points
Ilmenite demand is opaque and could fall
Another $100mn project on the way