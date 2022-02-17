Pension rules are complex but it pays to understand them

I had a good chat with someone who had just turned 40 the other week who was wondering how he could invest as tax efficiently as possible. He estimated that his earnings would be around £200,000 this year, although his job in technology sales means that this has fluctuated from year to year.

He said that he’s hardly built up any pension and is currently paying as little as possible into his workplace scheme because he doesn’t want to be hit with the annual allowance tax charge which would be at his marginal rate of income tax. This effectively removes the tax benefit of your pension, so your money is locked up until you are age 55, or from 2028 57, without this perk.

What he didn’t realise, though, is that the government increased the adjusted income limit by £90,000 in 2020 to £240,000 including pension contributions. For every £2 your income goes over this amount, your allowance for the current tax year reduces by £1. The minimum reduced annual allowance in the current tax year is £4,000 when your income hits £312,000 or higher. But you can carry forward three years of unused pension allowances, subject to certain criteria.