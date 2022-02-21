How can we grow our asset base as aggressively as possible?

- These investors want to grow their assets and pass them onto their children
- Rising interest rates mean they should consider paying off more of their mortgages
- They should hold as many of their assets as possible in tax efficient accounts
Reader Portfolio
Sanjay and his wife 39
Description
Pensions, Isas, trading account and employee share scheme invested in shares and funds, cash, land, residential property
Objectives
10-20% average annual growth, pass assets to children, grow size of workplace pension pot
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Sanjay is 39 and earns about £230,000 a year. His wife earns about £130,000 a year. They have two children aged seven and four.