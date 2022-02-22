Hunting down lowly rated tech plays

Annual revenue of at least £41mn and cash profit of £6.2mn both exceed market expectations by more than 10 per cent

Analysts upgrade full-year operating profit forecasts by 16.5 per cent from £3.5mn to £4.1mn

$1.37mn order for the supply of SLE6000 ventilators to Egypt.

Crawley-based Inspiration Healthcare (IHC:100p), a fully integrated medical technology company with a strong focus on the high-growth neonatal intensive care market, has raised full-year earnings guidance yet again, having previously prompted analysts to upgrade their operating profit estimates by 12 per cent in the autumn.

Buoyed by the July 2020 acquisition of SLE, a designer and maker of ventilators for neonatal intensive care, the launch of new products and increased penetration into overseas markets, Inspiration now expects annual revenue to rise by almost 11 per cent from £37mn to £41mn. The prior year result included £7.3mn of one-off Covid-19 ventilator orders, so effectively the group’s core business has delivered 38 per cent revenue growth in the 12 months to 31 January 2022. Following double-digit profit upgrades, house broker Cenkos Securities predicts annual cash profit of £6.2mn and operating profit of £4.1mn, the latter being a third higher than market expectations prior to last October’s upgrades. The broker also forecasts cash profit of £6.9mn for the 2022/23 financial year based on revenue climbing by 12 per cent to £46mn. The higher guidance looks fully justified.