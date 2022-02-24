Ideas Farm: Nuts and bullets

Quantitative investing doesn’t like noise

Sometimes, some noise feels more important

Lots of idea-generating content

“Maybe people go nuts a lot. Maybe it’s hard to predict future earnings. Maybe it’s hard to decide what a fair rate of return on your purchase price is. Maybe people get a little depressed sometimes and don’t want to pay a lot for stuff.”

This, according to the American investor Joel Greenblatt, is as good an explanation as you’ll find for why share prices move around so much in any given year. There is plenty of wisdom in this viewpoint. Indeed, ignoring short-term price signals and stock market noise is key to Greenblatt’s ‘Magic Formula’ for picking stocks, which has repeatedly been able to outperform the market.