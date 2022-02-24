Ready for a turnaround

Type 'recovery shares' into a search engine and some entertaining results emerge. They speak of investors' hopes for the future, but often reveal their very deepest concerns and fears, too. Hence: “Three shares for an ageing society”, “Seven stocks with post-conflict recovery potential”, “11 stocks that could get a vaccine bounce”, and my own personal favourite, “22 shares to buy for 2022!”, which seems more like an invitation to start a tracker fund.

The message of all these lists is that success is defined by a comparatively transitory range of share price movements – prices go up and down, they move with markets, a merger or acquisition deal occurs and everyone gets excited and starts a brief bidding war. They don't always start from the correct premise, either: all too often, lists are compiled solely on the basis that the shares are cheap relative to their long-term averages. This isn’t necessarily the same thing as a company poised for a price recovery on its own merits.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that something bought cheaply will eventually become profitable, or that any so-called big theme will eventually approximate into higher shareholder returns. So what does 'recovery' actually mean, and constitute, in the context of share picking? What theoretical framework can investors use to help distinguish between a share on the up and a value trap, and what catalysts should they be looking for?