How can we transfer wealth to future generations tax efficiently?

These investors want to help future grandchildren to pay for education costs and buy homes
February 25, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Richard Watson
  • These investors want to grow their assets and pass them tax efficiently to their children and future grandchildren
  • If Ralph's wife does not need her Sipp for income it could be passed onto her beneficiaries tax efficiently
  • They could consider investing in assets which offer business relief so are not liable for IHT
Reader Portfolio
Ralph, his wife and family 65 and 64
Description

Pensions, Isas and Sipp invested in funds and shares, VCTs, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Make gifts to children, help possible future grandchildren with education and home buying costs, mitigate IHT, average annual real investment return of 5 to 6 per cent over the long term. 

Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

Ralph is age 65 and his wife is 64. They receive defined benefit pensions (DB) of £84,000 and £27,500, respectively, a year before tax. His wife also receives a Swiss state pension of £2,000 a year, and will receive a UK state pension of about £9,300 a year from age 66 and half of Ralph's DB pension after he dies.

