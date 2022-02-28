On a war footing

Almost two years to the week that European investors hit the panic button as Covid-19 pandemic swept across Italy, the continent faces a threat of even greater magnitude that has also emerged from the east.

Without doubt the unprecedented sanctions unleashed on Russia by Europe, the UK and the US will have a devastating impact on the country’s economy, companies and people. Deprived of US$635bn (£477bn) of foreign exchange reserves to protect the rouble, around two-thirds of which are held in financial assets in New York, London and other major European capitals, the Russian currency has gone into free fall.

A huge spike in Russia’s domestic inflation is one obvious consequence, another is ballooning liabilities of Russian companies on their overseas borrowings and greater risk of default. In response, president Putin has threatened nuclear retaliation, but it’s far more likely that he will deliver economic pain to Europe by cutting off gas flows to the continent in the knowledge that LNG can be exported to the east rather than to the west. European gas prices could go stratospheric.