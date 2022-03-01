/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

Stocks with an intangible edge

Despite their importance, intangible assets are notoriously hard to account for. Can our new screen sniff out companies with the intangible edge?
Stocks with an intangible edge
March 1, 2022

As we have repeatedly written in these pages, intangible assets are increasingly important to businesses and the investment decisions they make. It follows that they should matter greatly to any owner of those businesses, too.

Tangible assets – also known as hard or fixed assets, such as warehouses, computers, or fleets of trucks – of course matter. The importance of property as a store of value to both investors and individuals is one example of the enduring appeal of physical goods whose price is easily determined.

But several studies have shown that tangible assets’ relative importance has faded. One estimated that the ratio of firms’ intangible assets to total assets climbed from 37 to 60 per cent between 1975 and 2016. Other academics have found that the ratio of firms’ tangible assets to gross added value – shorthand for the value of goods a firm produces – declined during this period, while the opposite was true of intangibles.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data