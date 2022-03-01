Stocks with an intangible edge

As we have repeatedly written in these pages, intangible assets are increasingly important to businesses and the investment decisions they make. It follows that they should matter greatly to any owner of those businesses, too.

Tangible assets – also known as hard or fixed assets, such as warehouses, computers, or fleets of trucks – of course matter. The importance of property as a store of value to both investors and individuals is one example of the enduring appeal of physical goods whose price is easily determined.

But several studies have shown that tangible assets’ relative importance has faded. One estimated that the ratio of firms’ intangible assets to total assets climbed from 37 to 60 per cent between 1975 and 2016. Other academics have found that the ratio of firms’ tangible assets to gross added value – shorthand for the value of goods a firm produces – declined during this period, while the opposite was true of intangibles.