Commodity play eyeing a breakout

The markets have been caught napping. Nobody actually thought Putin would invade. Of course, there will be a few Harry Hindsights popping up saying they knew it was going to happen all along, but ask them what they were long and short of to trade it and their answer will tell you everything you need to know.

There is no other way to say this. The invasion of Ukraine is disgusting. Some of the videos coming out of the war are unsettling and disturbing – the sort of images that will rapidly harden outsiders’ opinions of sympathy for Ukraine. Perhaps that sympathy will turn into action. Over the weekend, higher sanctions were announced, with even Switzerland joining in. Never before has a country so quickly become a pariah. But one problem is that when you back a rat into a corner, they have no other option but to attack. That’s the danger of giving a megalomaniac no room to manoeuvre. I’m not going to pretend I know what’s best. I don’t. Because just like Brexit and Covid-19, I’m also not an expert in political strategy.

But what I would say is that anyone trading the Russian basket of stocks should be careful. Volatility in these stocks is off the charts. Anyone trading without strict risk management can easily be carried out. This week, I watched Polymetal (POLY) drop 40p (10 per cent) in seconds. These are the sort of rips that can easily see a trader with their full size on losing their dough rapidly.