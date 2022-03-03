Centrica offers safety in numbers

If the past few days have taught us anything, it is that safety and security have a value in times of upheaval.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Strongest player in a consolidating market

Balance sheet now in net cash position

Utility offers defensive qualities

Low PEG ratio implies cheapness Bear points Service arm has not performed well

Upstream still accounts for most profits

This is as true for the domestic energy sector as it is for investors looking for the best home for their money on global financial markets, and is one reason why British Gas parent Centrica (CNA) has been the focus of so many upgrades in brokers’ earnings forecasts in recent months.