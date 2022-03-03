Ideas Farm: Off topic, on point

Should investors admire straight-talking execs?

Bosses who stray off-topic may be ones to follow

Company bosses have a few ways to field questions. They can stick to the script, play it straight and point investors to the page in their latest results report where the relevant guidance or carefully worded commentary can be found.

Another option is to subtly dodge the query. Politicians are adept at this – or at least used to be, before they started deflecting with claims of cake ambush – but it needn’t be a fine art. In 2018 Tesla (US:TSLA) boss Elon Musk lasted half an hour on a call with analysts before refusing to engage.