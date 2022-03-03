Two slick oil and gas plays

Moves by banks, refineries and ship owners to self-sanction imports of Russian oil have sent the Brent crude oil price gushing to a nine-year high of $120 (£90) a barrel. In fact, analysts estimate that more than two-thirds of Russian crude is struggling to find a home. The market could get even tighter still given that Russian exports of 5mn barrels per day of crude oil account for 5 per cent of global supply, half of which is sold to Europe.

There are calls for European countries to cut off their gas purchases from Russia even though the country supplies 40 per cent of the region’s gas. The uncertain geopolitical situation has put a rocket under the wholesale price which more than doubled this week to a record intraday high of 465p a therm (15.9p per kwh) in the UK and €200 per MWh (16.6p per kwh) in Europe.

The need for Europe to reduce reliance on Russian energy imports is great news for Chariot ( CHAR:10.1p), an African-focused energy group which is seeking a funding partner for its low-cost flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore of Morocco. Excess gas will be sold into Europe (‘Bargain shares: Hitting pay dirt’, 10 January 2022). It’s good news for another company on my watchlist, too.