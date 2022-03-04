What is the best way to generate £25,000 a year from my pensions?

Investor wants £25,000 a year from his investments to supplement his State Pension It might be better to take his tax-free pensions entitlement in installments rather than in one go He should consider increasing his allocation to cash

Reader Portfolio Rahul and his wife 64 and 61 Description Pensions invested in funds, Indian equities, cash, residential property. Objectives Travel in retirement, give son £50,000 for wedding and new car, income in retirement of £35,000 a year each, cash worth £112,500 to spend on projects, total return from investments of £25,000 a year from October 2023. Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

Rahul is age 64 and earns about £100,000 a year. His wife is age 61 and works as a consultant in the NHS. They will both retire this year.