/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

What is the best way to generate £25,000 a year from my pensions?

This investor would to draw from his pensions as tax efficiently as possible
What is the best way to generate £25,000 a year from my pensions?
March 4, 2022
By Chris Dillow and
  • Investor wants £25,000 a year from his investments to supplement his State Pension
  • It might be better to take his tax-free pensions entitlement in installments rather than in one go
  • He should consider increasing his allocation to cash
Reader Portfolio
Rahul and his wife 64 and 61
Description

Pensions invested in funds, Indian equities, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Travel in retirement, give son £50,000 for wedding and new car, income in retirement of £35,000 a year each, cash worth £112,500 to spend on projects, total return from investments of £25,000 a year from October 2023.

Portfolio type
Managing pension drawdown

Rahul is age 64 and earns about £100,000 a year. His wife is age 61 and works as a consultant in the NHS. They will both retire this year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data