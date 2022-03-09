Targeting a glaring valuation disconnect

ThinkSmart’s sum-of-the-parts valuation almost double its current share price.

Analysts have an average target 82 per cent above Block's depressed stock price

The technology sector rout has driven down shares in New York Stock Exchange-listed Block (SQ:NSQ - $100), a $58bn market capitalisation fintech fund, by 40 per cent since the start of 2022. That’s relevant to Aim-traded finance company ThinkSmart (TSL: 27p) which holds 618,750 shares in Block. The holding is now worth $62mn (44.3p a share) rather than $88.5m (61.5p) in early January (‘Unravelling ThinkSmart’s share price decline’, 7 January 2022).

ThinkSmart has other net assets worth £6.2mn (6p a share) including pro-forma cash of £4.8mn, so has a sum-of-the-parts valuation of 50p a share. Effectively, the holding in Block is priced into ThinkSmart’s share price at less than half the market price in New York. Moreover, it’s not as if Block isn’t delivering. Its Square ecosystem, which includes Afterpay following the merger with the Australian listed fintech group this year, increased gross profit by 54 per cent to $2.3bn in 2021. Block’s cash app has more than doubled gross profit to $2.07bn in the past two years.