Inflation is ravaging Cash Isa returns

Inflationary times spell difficulties for those who have piled into Cash Isas in recent years

£10,000 today could be worth £9,600 this time next year

Over the past five years, almost twice as much money has been placed into Cash Individual Savings Accounts (Isas) as Stocks and Shares Isas, according to government statistics.

That’s despite inflation eroding the purchasing power of cash, and despite the fact that in 2016 the introduction of the £1,000 Personal Savings Allowance meant that the majority of savers in the UK no longer pay tax on their cash savings anyway.