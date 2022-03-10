On a recovery mission

Net debt reduced from $922mn to $851mn

Net asset value stable at $154mn (164p a share)

First half underlying pre-tax loss of £0.3mn before impairments on aircraft ($9.9mn), amortisation of gain on debt ($3.6mn) and loss of disposal of aircraft ($2mn)

Like many aircraft leasing companies, Avation (AVAP:78p) had to act quickly and decisively at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic so that the business could navigate through the unprecedented market turmoil.

Debt has been restructured, support agreements were put in place with 14 airline customers, and aircraft returned by financially distressed airlines has been repositioned. That process is nearing its end as results for the six months to 31 December 2021 highlight.