Wincanton unduly cheap

“Wincanton has momentum” stated a piece in this magazine at the start of 2017. An improving financial position, we argued, along with exposure to its business customers' pivot to efficient multichannel distribution, were both strong reasons for confidence in the cheaply rated logistics group’s investment case.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Clipper bid highlights value

Sector ripe for consolidation

Growing ecommerce revenues

Balance sheet rebuilt Bear points Inflationary pressures

Tight working capital

Five years on, the call has been partly vindicated. Wincanton’s (WIN) profitability, free cash flow generation and book value have all gradually improved, although a highly commoditised core product – transport and storage services – leaves little room for error, particularly when the odd contract is lost. In the event, it was less momentum than the pandemic’s explosive impact that highlighted the group’s value, as online retail truly took hold and everyone gained a greater appreciation of the just-in-time delivery systems on which we have come to rely.