Wincanton unduly cheap

The takeover of a close peer suggests Wincanton's lowly valuation is overly harsh
March 10, 2022

“Wincanton has momentum” stated a piece in this magazine at the start of 2017. An improving financial position, we argued, along with exposure to its business customers' pivot to efficient multichannel distribution, were both strong reasons for confidence in the cheaply rated logistics group’s investment case.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Clipper bid highlights value
  • Sector ripe for consolidation
  • Growing ecommerce revenues
  • Balance sheet rebuilt
Bear points
  • Inflationary pressures
  • Tight working capital

Five years on, the call has been partly vindicated. Wincanton’s (WIN) profitability, free cash flow generation and book value have all gradually improved, although a highly commoditised core product – transport and storage services – leaves little room for error, particularly when the odd contract is lost. In the event, it was less momentum than the pandemic’s explosive impact that highlighted the group’s value, as online retail truly took hold and everyone gained a greater appreciation of the just-in-time delivery systems on which we have come to rely.

