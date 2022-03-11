/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Do we have an IHT liability?

These investors would like to pass their assets to their children tax efficiently
Do we have an IHT liability?
March 11, 2022
By Chris Dillow and
  • These investors have sufficient income from their pensions so they would like to pass on their assets to their children tax efficiently
  • Shifting their investments' focus to income rather than growth is not necessarily a good way to mitigate a potential IHT liability
  • Their investments do not match their risk profile
Reader Portfolio
John and his wife 72 and 71
Description

Pensions, with-profits funds, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Cover costs of holidays and large expenses, help family financially if necessary, pass on assets and home to children to help fund their retirements and grandchildren to buy homes, minimise IHT liability.

Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

John is age 72 and his wife is 71. They both receive state pensions and he receives two final salary pensions. These provide them with an income of £44,500 or, after tax, £38,400 a year. Dividend payments and interest from cash takes their total annual income to about £48,000 a year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data