Do we have an IHT liability?

These investors have sufficient income from their pensions so they would like to pass on their assets to their children tax efficiently

Shifting their investments' focus to income rather than growth is not necessarily a good way to mitigate a potential IHT liability

Their investments do not match their risk profile

Reader Portfolio John and his wife 72 and 71 Description Pensions, with-profits funds, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. Objectives Cover costs of holidays and large expenses, help family financially if necessary, pass on assets and home to children to help fund their retirements and grandchildren to buy homes, minimise IHT liability. Portfolio type Inheritance planning

John is age 72 and his wife is 71. They both receive state pensions and he receives two final salary pensions. These provide them with an income of £44,500 or, after tax, £38,400 a year. Dividend payments and interest from cash takes their total annual income to about £48,000 a year.