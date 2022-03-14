Tapping into a fast-growing mobile payment play

Interim pre-tax profit up 20 per cent to £5.5mn on 16 per cent higher revenue of £28.6mn

Record trading in November and December 2021

Early traction from partnership with Ventro

Scaling up more profitable verticals drives gross profit margin higher

12 new customers added to client base in first half

Fonix Mobile’s (FNX:154p) main business is a mobile payments service that enables merchants to charge customers' mobile phone bills for products or services. Effectively, carrier billing turns the mobile device into a cash register while offering convenience for consumers.

The latest half-year results highlight that Fonix’s payment platform is not only highly scalable (it can process up to 2,000 transactions per second), but is an important customer acquisition tool for clients. By offering an alternative payment method to consumers who may otherwise forgo purchasing, Fonix’s payment platform differentiates itself from traditional payment methods, such as credit cards or ApplePay. For example, the group’s new partnership with Venntro, a company that operates 2,500 white labelled dating sites, has driven an eye-catching 28 per cent increase in new same-day subscribers (users that upgrade on the day they join a dating site) within the first few weeks of launching carrier billing.