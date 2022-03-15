Primed for explosive earnings growth

First-half pre-tax profit surges from A$0.2mn loss to A$7.5mn profit

US$150mn third-party fund fully committed and US$200mn already raised for follow-on fund

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:101p), a provider of litigation financing that enables third-parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, is well on course to deliver eye-catching annual results. Canaccord Genuity expects pre-tax profit to rise from A$14.5mn to A$33mn in the 12 months to 30 June 2022. That’s consensus, as Investec is pencilling in A$35.5mn and Stiflel is looking for A$29.2mn. Chief executive Patrick Moloney and finance director Mary Gangemi are comfortable with estimates in the market.

They have reason to be, as three direct investments were resolved in the first half and are awaiting payment or resolution of appeals, which de-risks earnings estimates. A further four have had final hearing and are awaiting judgement, and four more cases are expected to have final hearings by the end of 2022. Given that the group has delivered an internal rate of return (IRR) of 79 per cent on all cases in the past 10.5 years over an average investment period of 27 months, a successful outcome to the above cases suggests that Canaccord’s litigation revenue estimates (A$100mn and $137mn for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 financial years, respectively) are well-underpinned. It also means that full-year earnings per share (EPS) estimates of 11p could ramp up to 18p in 2022-23.