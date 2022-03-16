How much will tax relief reduce my EIS losses?

I have around 18 investments in Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS)-qualifying companies via a manager. Three of the companies now have nil value. I am a higher-rate taxpayer.
My investment in these three companies was £20,000. I received tax relief of 30 per cent - so £6,000. I also received capital gains tax (CGT) deferral relief on a residential property capital gain of £5,600. Do I get further tax relief of 45 per cent on £14,000 or £8,400? If it is the higher figure, is the position the same for a Seed EIS (SEIS) investment, as I think I would then effectively get all my money back via tax reliefs? AG
Alex Davies, founder and chief executive of Wealth Club, replies:
You state that you have invested £20,000 in total into three EIS companies that have failed and gone to zero. When you invested you would have received up to 30 per cent income tax relief, so the effective cost of this investment is £14,000. You also said you used the investment to defer a CGT bill of £5,600 from a property sale, which would suggest your capital gain from the property sale was £20,000 taxed at 28 per cent.