How much will tax relief reduce my EIS losses?

I have around 18 investments in Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS)-qualifying companies via a manager. Three of the companies now have nil value. I am a higher-rate taxpayer.

My investment in these three companies was £20,000. I received tax relief of 30 per cent - so £6,000. I also received capital gains tax (CGT) deferral relief on a residential property capital gain of £5,600. Do I get further tax relief of 45 per cent on £14,000 or £8,400? If it is the higher figure, is the position the same for a Seed EIS (SEIS) investment, as I think I would then effectively get all my money back via tax reliefs? AG