Engineered for profitable gains

A specialist provider of automated packaging systems has posted an earnings beat, boasts 95 per cent revenue coverage for the year ahead, and and is benefiting from strong structural growth trends
March 17, 2022
  • Order intake and closing order book both surge 41 per cent to £117.9mn and £78.4mn
  • Underlying pre-tax profit up 36 per cent to produce EPS of 39.7p
  • Equipment order book and service revenue cover 95 per cent of 2022 forecast revenue
  • Ohio-based Switchback continues to exceed expectations

Small-cap niche packaging engineering group Mpac (MPAC: 505p), has posted a 5 per cent earnings beat and that’s after analysts upgraded their full-year estimates by 5 per cent at the half-year results (Bargain Shares: On the hunt for value’, 6 September 2021). There are multiple growth drivers at play here.

Firstly, two-thirds of last year’s revenue of £94.3mn came from North America, a region that has posted a strong economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic induced recession. Management has leveraged what remains a favourable backdrop by adding breadth to Mpac's carton and end-of-line solutions through the September 2020 acquisition of Ohio-based Switchback. That business has increased the group’s potential customer base to build sales in North America, and is exploiting cross-selling opportunities across the enlarged group’s enhanced product and services offering.

