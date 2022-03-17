Ideas Farm: Circuit breaker

TSMC suddenly looks cheap…

…and ESG funds like it!

Lots of idea-generating content

Last year, amid a global shortage of microchips, US publication National Review labelled Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (US:TSM) “the world’s most important company”.

It’s easy to see why. With listings on both the Taipei and New York stock exchanges, TSMC is the dominant producer of integrated circuits on the planet – both the most sophisticated chips as well as many simpler products – and a supplier to the world’s leading hardware and semiconductor designers, including industry peers such as Arm, AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia and Apple.