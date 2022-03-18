/
Can we make good returns without investing in dictatorships?

This investor wants a 5 per cent annual return and to support British businesses
March 18, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Rachel Winter
  • These investors want to supplement their investments to make a 5 per cent annual return to supplement their pension income
  • Gold and cash can reduce a portfolio's volatility but are also likely to reduce its overall return
  • Infrastructure investment trust NAVs are often out of date so their stated premium may not be correct
Reader Portfolio
Chris and his wife 60 and 57
Description

Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, gold, Bitcoin, residential property.

Objectives

Fund holidays and charity donations, cover possible care costs, make gifts to children, 5% average annual return from investments. 

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Chris is age 60 and his wife is 57. He has recently retired and receives a final salary pension of £48,000 a year. His wife will start to receive an occupational pension of about £10,000 a year in three years’ time. She has not yet taken her pension lump sum or additional voluntary contribution.

