Can we make good returns without investing in dictatorships?

These investors want to supplement their investments to make a 5 per cent annual return to supplement their pension income Gold and cash can reduce a portfolio's volatility but are also likely to reduce its overall return Infrastructure investment trust NAVs are often out of date so their stated premium may not be correct

Reader Portfolio Chris and his wife 60 and 57 Description Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, gold, Bitcoin, residential property. Objectives Fund holidays and charity donations, cover possible care costs, make gifts to children, 5% average annual return from investments. Portfolio type Investing for goals

Chris is age 60 and his wife is 57. He has recently retired and receives a final salary pension of £48,000 a year. His wife will start to receive an occupational pension of about £10,000 a year in three years’ time. She has not yet taken her pension lump sum or additional voluntary contribution.